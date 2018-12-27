Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Park Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 139.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.5%.
Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.27.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.72.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.
