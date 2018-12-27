Park Lawn Corp (PLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of PLC stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.69. 5,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,926. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$27.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.05999989904763 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLC shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.42.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

