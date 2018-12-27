Parker-Hannifin (PH) Trading Up 5%

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)’s share price was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.23 and last traded at $148.17. Approximately 925,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,183,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $187.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

