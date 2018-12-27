Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Parkland Fuel stock traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 472,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,716. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 2.6583957456042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Parkland Fuel’s payout ratio is presently 88.51%.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

