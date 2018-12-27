Pendragon (PDGNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pendragon (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pendragon PLC is an automotive retailer company. Its operating segment consists of Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, California, Leasing, Quickco, Pinewood and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT and Vauxhall brands. Pendragon PLC is headquartered in Nottingham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of PDGNF stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Pendragon has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through seven segments: Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, US Motor Group, Pinewood, Leasing, Quickco, and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Harley-Davidson, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, and Vauxhall brands.

