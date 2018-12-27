Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF) Receives C$0.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

In other Pengrowth Energy news, insider Seymour Schulich bought 1,779,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$2,153,679.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,679,900 shares of company stock worth $4,165,679.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,865. Pengrowth Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$140.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pengrowth Energy will post 0.0202105263157895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

