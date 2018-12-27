PepsiCo (PEP) versus Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) Critical Review

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PepsiCo and Crimson Wine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 1 13 5 0 2.21 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PepsiCo presently has a consensus price target of $117.74, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given PepsiCo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Volatility and Risk

PepsiCo has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PepsiCo and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo 7.66% 73.27% 9.97% Crimson Wine Group 8.68% 2.90% 2.46%

Dividends

PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Crimson Wine Group does not pay a dividend. PepsiCo pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PepsiCo has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PepsiCo and Crimson Wine Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $63.53 billion 2.37 $4.86 billion $5.23 20.37 Crimson Wine Group $63.22 million 2.97 $6.18 million N/A N/A

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of PepsiCo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Crimson Wine Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mist Twst, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, and Tropicana brands; and ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices. The company's Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Doritos, Emperador, Lay's, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, and Tostitos; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the 7UP, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, and Toddy brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack food; cereals and snacks; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brand names. The company's Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Chipsy, Crunchy, Doritos, Kurkure, and Lay's brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; and ready-to-drink tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It exports its products to 35 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Leucadia National Corporation.

