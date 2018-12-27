Perspecta (PRSP) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Loop Capital set a $19.00 target price on Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold prsp rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRSP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Perspecta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,613,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,308,000 after acquiring an additional 110,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,060,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,060,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,294 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $69,124,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 26.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,824,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,641,000 after acquiring an additional 589,139 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.