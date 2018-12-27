PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.51 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.21%. Analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

