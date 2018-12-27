Piggycoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (PIGGY)

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Piggycoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Piggycoin has a total market cap of $108,168.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Piggycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001953 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Piggycoin Coin Profile

Piggycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 491,472,594 coins. Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Piggycoin’s official website is piggy-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Piggycoin

Piggycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piggycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Piggycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

