Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Shares Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) shares fell 5% during trading on Thursday after Simmons lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $2.25. Simmons currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pioneer Energy Services traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 3,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 830,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PES. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,242,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 328,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,505,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,183 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 54.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $149.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Shares Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/pioneer-energy-services-pes-shares-down-5-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.