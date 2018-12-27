Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) versus WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH (WSTI) Critical Review

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) and WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH (OTCMKTS:WSTI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH has a beta of 4.02, meaning that its stock price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $101.39 million 0.44 -$9.34 million $0.75 6.87 WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions -11.61% 33.32% 7.37% WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pioneer Power Solutions and WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Power Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a range of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment in the field of utility, industrial, commercial original equipment manufacturer, and in critical power markets. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions, and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Transmission and Distribution Solutions segment provides electrical transformers and switchgear for the management of electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications. The Critical Power Solutions segment offers power generation equipment, paralleling switchgear, related electrical distribution infrastructure, as well as advanced data collection and monitoring platform, and preventive maintenance and monitoring services. The company was founded on December 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH Company Profile

WindStream Technologies Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of wind driven electrical generation products in the United States and internationally. The company offers small-wind and hybrid renewable energy devices that are suitable for on or off grid installations under the TurboMill and SolarMill names; and a mobile product, the MobileMill, which is designed for first responders. It also provides the PowerMill to solve the issue of deploying utility scale wind power devices where conventional horizontal axis wind turbines (HAWT) do not meet the geographical or resource needs of the area; and various accessory products in support of these devices, including mounting equipment, data collection/monitoring equipment, batteries, inverters, and various wiring solutions and accessories. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in North Vernon, Indiana.

