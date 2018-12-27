Planet Fitness (PLNT) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.70. 1,448,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,124,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Macquarie cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $4,064,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 12.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $55,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 75.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 242,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

