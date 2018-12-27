Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 34,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $596,649.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,106,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,937,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $105,460.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/point72-asset-management-l-p-buys-new-stake-in-pgt-innovations-inc-pgti.html.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.