Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 45,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,120 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $1,153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 538.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,599 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,473 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor producer to repurchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.43 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Lake Street Capital set a $46.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $68.75 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

