Popular (BPOP) vs. Berkshire Bancorp (BERK) Financial Survey

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Popular alerts:

83.2% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Popular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Popular has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 16.32% 8.13% 0.90% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Berkshire Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Popular pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popular and Berkshire Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.15 billion 2.21 $107.68 million $2.68 17.60 Berkshire Bancorp $32.99 million 5.73 $4.93 million N/A N/A

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Popular and Berkshire Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 1 6 0 2.86 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $54.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Popular’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

Popular beats Berkshire Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and occupied approximately 67 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.