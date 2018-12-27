Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1061 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:PPDM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893. Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $25.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF (PPDM) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/portfolio-developed-markets-etf-ppdm-declares-0-11-quarterly-dividend.html.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.