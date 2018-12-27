Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF (PPDM) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1061 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.
NYSEARCA:PPDM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893. Portfolio+ Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $25.60.
