Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (MRAAY) Stock Price

Media headlines about MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR earned a news impact score of 2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.93.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power devices, small energy devices, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID/NFC devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, isolators, RF modules, ultra-low-power short-range RFIC products, substrates, low power wide area network products, wireless connectivity platforms, low temperature co-fired ceramics multilayer substrates, and ionizers/active oxygen modules.

