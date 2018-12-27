PQ Group (PQG) and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (KURRY) Critical Analysis

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of PQ Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of PQ Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PQ Group and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

PQ Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.74%. Given PQ Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PQ Group is more favorable than KURARAY CO LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares PQ Group and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group 6.00% 6.96% 2.60% KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 9.38% 10.53% 6.93%

Risk & Volatility

PQ Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PQ Group does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PQ Group and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group $1.47 billion 1.29 $57.60 million $0.46 30.37 KURARAY CO LTD/ADR $4.61 billion 1.02 $477.05 million N/A N/A

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group.

Summary

PQ Group beats KURARAY CO LTD/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About KURARAY CO LTD/ADR

Kuraray Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses. Its Isoprene segment produces isoprene chemicals; thermoplastic elastomers; heat-resistant polyamide resins; liquid rubber as additive agent for automobile tires and others; and acrylic thermoplastic elastomers. The company's Functional Materials segment offers man made leather products; methacrylic resins for LCDs, automobile light covers, signboards, construction materials, and others; and dental materials for treating cavities. Its Fibers and Textile segment provides PVA fibers, which are reinforcing materials for cement, concrete, and others; non-woven fabrics for everyday goods, industrial products, and others; hook and loop fasteners for clothing, sporting goods, industrial materials, and others; and polyarylate fibers for rope, fishing net, and other industrial products. The company's Trading segment engages in the import, export, and wholesale of fibers and textiles, including polyester filaments and chemicals. Its Others segment offers membranes, activated carbons, and others. The company also engages in water purification, wastewater treatment, ballast water management system, and other businesses. Kuraray Co., Ltd. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

