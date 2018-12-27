Principal Price Setters Index ETF (PSET) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal Price Setters Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ:PSET traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.51. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,952. Principal Price Setters Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

