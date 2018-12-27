Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Busey Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $131,509.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,668.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,033 shares in the company, valued at $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.16.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

