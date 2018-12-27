ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 205,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 231,199 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $590.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a current ratio of 11.39.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,998,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,075,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 255.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 608,397 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $14,725,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

