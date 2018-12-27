ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a boost from ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:EMTY traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

