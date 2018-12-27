ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

ProShares Short Financials stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,408. ProShares Short Financials has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

Get ProShares Short Financials alerts:

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/proshares-short-financials-sef-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

About ProShares Short Financials

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.