ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (EUM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1332 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of EUM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. 94,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,019. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $21.76.

About ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

