PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR (PST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR (NYSEARCA:PST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,804. PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES ULTRASHOR Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

