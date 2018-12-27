ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (UBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3363 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Shares of UBT stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,824. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $83.86.
About ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury
ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.
Further Reading: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.