ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (UYM) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Basic Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEARCA UYM traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

About ProShares Ultra Basic Materials

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

