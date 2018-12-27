ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th.

NYSEARCA UPV remained flat at $$36.85 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $66.95.

Get ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/proshares-ultra-ftse-europe-upv-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

About ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.