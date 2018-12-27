ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares rose 12.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $65.68. Approximately 4,399,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,822,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) Stock Price Up 12.2% Following Dividend Announcement” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/proshares-ultra-qqq-qld-stock-price-up-12-2-following-dividend-announcement.html.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.