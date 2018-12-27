ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2283 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of SSO traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 226,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,336. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $81.39 and a 52-week high of $129.98.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
