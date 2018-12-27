ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) Shares Down 7.5%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.01 and last traded at $81.49. 9,723,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 8,057,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.08.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 624,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 155.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 316,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.
