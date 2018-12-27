ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW) Trading 14.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) traded up 14.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.42. 3,259,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 1,231,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 22,123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

