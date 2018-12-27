ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (SMDD) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.01

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0118 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.
Shares of NYSEARCA SMDD traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 64,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $16.21.
About ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400
ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.