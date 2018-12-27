ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0118 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMDD traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 64,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $16.21.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 alerts:

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/proshares-ultrapro-short-midcap400-smdd-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-01.html.

About ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.