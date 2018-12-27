ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2255 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 144,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,637. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/proshares-ultrapro-short-sp-500-spxu-increases-dividend-to-0-23-per-share.html.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.