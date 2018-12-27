ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (DXD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1456 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

DXD traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. 147,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,173. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.18.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

