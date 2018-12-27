ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of DUG stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,989. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

Get ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.30 target price on shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/proshares-ultrashort-oil-gas-dug-announces-0-13-quarterly-dividend.html.

About ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.