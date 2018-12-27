Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.30.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

