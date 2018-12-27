Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTGX shares. Nomura started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 530,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 172,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 37,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.30. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

