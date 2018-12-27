Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.24). Proteon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proteon Therapeutics.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Proteon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 70,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,916. Proteon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.