Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,875,000 after buying an additional 222,579 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth $661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth $31,754,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth $3,965,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on National Vision in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of EYE opened at $28.26 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mitchell Goodman sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $3,801,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $352,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,732,500 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

