Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Hecla Mining (HL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 908,004 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,751.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 262,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 294.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 185,127 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,749,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 228,650 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,889,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

