Pure Storage (PSTG) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. 2,515,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,337,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.37 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 30,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David Hatfield sold 4,893 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $123,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,035 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pure Storage by 169.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

