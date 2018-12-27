Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,525 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,123,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,218,000 after purchasing an additional 465,369 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,519,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,392,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,603,000 after purchasing an additional 727,006 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,002,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,526,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,480,000 after purchasing an additional 336,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

