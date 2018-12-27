Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 267,000 Trivago NV – (TRVG)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 267,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trivago by 123.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the third quarter worth $205,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the third quarter worth $773,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trivago by 37.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of -0.24. Trivago NV – has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.60 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trivago NV – will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

