Quanta Services (PWR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

PWR stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen acquired 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $249,181.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,053.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin acquired 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $749,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,984,421.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 83.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 217.6% during the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 87.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

