QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0394 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $31.59 million and $2.29 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $33.94 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.92 or 0.12100590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000267 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028380 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 801,649,919 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

