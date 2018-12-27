Qvolta (QVT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Qvolta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx. Qvolta has a market cap of $13,304.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qvolta has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qvolta

Qvolta launched on October 10th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,426,276 tokens. Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qvolta’s official website is qvolta.com.

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qvolta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

