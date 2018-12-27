RadioIO (RAIO) & Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Financial Contrast

RadioIO (OTCMKTS:RAIO) and Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RadioIO and Global Eagle Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadioIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Eagle Entertainment $619.47 million 0.31 -$357.11 million ($1.97) -1.07

RadioIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares RadioIO and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadioIO N/A N/A N/A Global Eagle Entertainment -40.53% -370.92% -18.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of RadioIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RadioIO has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RadioIO and Global Eagle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadioIO 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Eagle Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Global Eagle Entertainment has a consensus price target of $0.20, suggesting a potential downside of 90.52%. Given Global Eagle Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Eagle Entertainment is more favorable than RadioIO.

Summary

RadioIO beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadioIO Company Profile

RadioIO, Inc. engages in providing media content delivery through the Internet to listeners. The company operates its business through three primary internet media subsidiaries: Radioio.com, LLC, io4business, LLC and Radioio Live, LLC. The Radioio.com offers a streaming music service for consumers. It is offered through the company’s website, www.radioio.com. The io4business provides a full-service background music experience and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets such as retail, hospitality and health and wellness. The Radioio Live streams live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising supported free subscriptions. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access and Internet-enabled live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

