Radius Health (RDUS) Trading Up 9.7%

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s share price was up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 494,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 838,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Radius Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $607.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 346.67% and a negative return on equity of 140.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, VP Joseph Francis Kelly acquired 3,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $47,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $868,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,710,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,164,796.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,330. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 65,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 15.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $6,763,000.

WARNING: “Radius Health (RDUS) Trading Up 9.7%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/radius-health-rdus-trading-up-9-7.html.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.